Earlier, Zamfara Assembly confirmed Senator Muhammad Hassan Nasiha as the new deputy governor of Zamfara state

Senator Nasiha was nominated Governor Bello Matawalle following the impeachment of Mahdi Gusau as the deputy governor of Zamfara state by the state lawmakers

In a new report, facts on how Matawalle used his deputy, Gusau as a sacrifice in the state have emerged

Revelations emerged yesterday on why Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle replaced his deputy with Sen Hassan Mohammed Gusau.

Leadership reports that the move by Matawalle was to pacify some aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the sharing formula.

With the change in the office of the deputy governor and the vacuum created at the National Assembly, it was gathered that the APC in Zamfara state may soon reach a truce as Governor Bello Matawalle’s faction is making move to draft Sen. Kabiru Marafa to contest for the Zamfara Central Senatorial ticket to replace Sen. Hassan Mohammed Gusau.

Marafa's camp

Marafa’s camp has been in a serious struggle for the party structure in the state but with the new proposed sharing formula, the crisis may soon come to an end.

Sources revealed

A source said plans have been perfected to engage stakeholders to lobby Sen. Marafa to accept the offer and contest of the Zamfara central Senatorial District by-election.

A close aide of Sen. Marafa also confirmed to the newspaper that there was pressure on Sen. Marafa to accept the ticket.

He said:

“Yes, it is true, they have put forward the proposal to our camp, but we are not sure whether Sen. Marafa will accept the offer or not.”

The next move

The newspaper further revealed that if Sen. Kabir Marafa agreed to contest for the Zamfara Central Senatorial District ticket, it will bring about true reconciliation within the state APC.

Sen. Marafa was the one who succeeded Sen. Hassan Mohammed Gusau in 2011, had contested against him and won.

