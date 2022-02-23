Gusau, Zamfara state - On Wednesday, February 23, Zamfara House of Assembly confirmed Senator Muhammad Hassan Nasiha as the new deputy governor of Zamfara state.

Senator Nasiha was nominated for the seat by Governor Bello Matawalle following the impeachment of Mahdi Gusau as the deputy governor of Zamfara state by the state lawmakers.

Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha took the Oath of Office as the new deputy governor of Zamfara state. Photo credit: Abdulwali Anwar Tahir

Source: Facebook

Here are some important things to know about Senator Nasiha, the new Zamfara state deputy governor.

1. Background/Education

Senator Nasiha, aged 61, is from Zamfara Central Senatorial district.

The new deputy governor of Zamfara state was born 12 December 1960, according to a report by PM News. He reportedly has a Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery.

2. Serving senator

Until the confirmation of his appointment as Zamfara deputy governor, Senator Nasiha was a member of the ninth National Assembly.

Nasiha who was first elected a senator in 2007 was representing Zamfara Central in the National Assembly, according to Daily Trust.

At the ninth Senate, he was the Chairman Senate committee on Ecology and climate change.

3. Former PDP chieftain

Senator Nasiha was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until 2021 when defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside Governor Matawalle.

Mahdi Gusau, the impeached deputy governor of Zamfara state had refused to follow Matwalle and other PDP chieftains to the APC.

4. Nasiha lost senatorial election in 2011

In 2011, Senator Nasiha lost his seat in the Senate to APC's Senator Kabiru Marafa.

He, however, returned to the upper legislative chamber in 2019 when the Supreme Court voided the elections of the APC candidates following their failure to conduct primaries in the state.

5. Political appointments

Senator Nasiha is a seasoned politician who has occupied many appointive political seats.

He has reportedly served as Commissioner for Health, Commerce, Environment, Water Resources, Land & Housing, local government and chieftaincy affairs of Zamfara state between 1999 and 2007.

Source: Legit.ng