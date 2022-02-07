Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the deputy governor of Zamfara state has been served with impeachment notice by the Legislative Assembly

The House accused Gusau of offences including abuse of office, criminal self enrichment and failure to discharge official duties

Recall that the Assembly on Friday, February 4, began fresh moves to impeach the deputy governor

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Monday, February 7, served Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the deputy governor of the state, an impeachment notice, Premium Times reports.

This is coming three days after the House received a request to commence impeachment process against him.

Shamsudeen Basko, the House standing committee chairman noted that the Assembly through the Secretary to the State Government communicated the impeachment notice to the deputy governor.

Mahadi’s ‘sins’

In the statement signed by Basko the deputy governor is being accused of the following:

1. Abuse of office: This includes Constitutional breached of section 190 and 193 (1), (2) (a)(b)(c), of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

2. Criminal self enrichment using public fund: includes criminal diversion of state fund, conspiracy to defraud the state and approval of dubious retirement in his office.

3. Failure to discharge constitutional duties which give rise to insubordination,” he added.

Zamfara state House of Assembly begins fresh moves to impeach PDP deputy governor

In a previous report by Legit.ng, members of the Zamfara state House of Assembly has begun fresh moves to impeach Gusau as the state’s deputy governor.

This was made known on Friday, February 4, when Musa Bawa, the deputy speaker of the House submitted a document requesting the impeachment of the deputy governor at the plenary session in Gusau, the state capital.

The deputy speaker in his presentation during a brief meeting at the office of the speaker, however, did not mention his reason for the move.

Zamfara state House of Assembly denies impeachment plan against deputy governor

Back in July 2021, the Zamfara House of Assembly denied that it plans to impeach the deputy governor of the state.

The lawmakers said they only want the deputy governor to appear before the House and answer some questions.

However, the lawmakers accused Gusau of official misconduct and organizing a political rally when the state was mourning the death of fifty-six persons killed by armed bandits in Maradun local government area of the state.

