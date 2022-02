In preparation for its bye-elections in Imo, Ondo, and Cross River, the Peoples Democratic Party has inaugurated campaign councils teams and with governors and chieftains on its platform to take some top positions.

Among bigwigs who have been appointed as chairmen and co-chairmen of the campaign teams in states are Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Bala Mohammed, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and Governor Nyesom Wike.

According to a statement seen by PDP's national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, which was seen by PM News, the bye-election will be held on Saturday, February 26.

The respective members of the councils in the respective states are as follows:

Imo bye-elections

Okezie Ikpeazu - Chairman Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi - Co. Chairman Achike Udenwa - Member Emeka Ihedioha - Member Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe - Member Sen. Samuel N. Anyanwu - Member Alex Obi - Member Dr. Kema Achikwe - Member Sen. Onyebuchi Francis - Member Sen. Obinna Ogba - Member Chukwuka Onyema - Member Eke Bede Uchenna - Member Chined Emeka Martins - Member Nwawuba Henry Ndochukwu- Member Alagboso Jerry - Member Elezieanya Ikenna Onyechere Member Solomon Anukam - Member Philip Ejiogu - Member Allwel Asiforo Okere - Member Okoroafor E. Okorie - Member Augustine Nnamani - Member Charles Ugwu - Member Ali Odefa - Secretary

Campaign council members for Ondo bye-elections

H.E Godwin Obaseki - Chairman H.E Engr. Seyi Makinde - Co. Chairman H.E Dr. Olusegun Mimiko - Member Eyitayo Jegede, SAN - Member Hon. Debo Ologunagba - Member Amb. Omolade Oluwateru - Member H.E Alhaja Mutitat Ladoja - Member H.E. Sen. Biodun Olujimi - Member Sen. Fadahunsi Francis Adenigba Member Sen. Akinyelure Patrick Ayo - Member Sen. Tofowomo Nicholas - Member Sen. Balogun Kola Ademola - Member Rt. Hon. Abdel Majid Segun Adekola Member Hon. Tajudeen Obasa - Member Hon. Akinjo Kolade Victor - Member Hon. Ikengboju Gboluga Dele - Member Chief Clement Faboyede - Member Hon. Festus Akingbosa - Member Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye - Member Hon. Omolase Lanre - Member Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele - Member Hon. Fatai Adams - Member Hon. Sunday Bisi - Member Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro - Member Engr. Julius Akinsola - Member Hon. Adesoji Adagunodo - Secretary

Campaign council members for Cross River bye-elections

H.E Chief Nyesom Wike - Chairman H.E Emmanuel Udom - Co. Chairman Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu - Member H.E Sen. Liyel Imoke - Member H.E Donald Duke - Member Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe - Member Rt. Hon. Patrick Nathan Ifon - Member Chief Ferdinand Alabraba - Member Sen. Gershom Bassey - Member Sen. Prof. Sandy Onor - Member Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe - Member Hon. Daniel Asuquo - Member Hon. Essien Ekpenyong - Member Hon. Friday Okpeche - Member Hon. Effa Esua - Member Hon. Aniekan Akpan - Member Hon. Solomon E. Agwana - Member Hon. Ikem Venatius Ayabie - Member Hon. Barr. Kingsley Esiso - Member Dr. Tony Aziegbemi - Member Amb. Desmond Akawor - Member Chief Dan Orbih - Secretary

FCT LG poll: Six governors, Mark, Saraki to lead PDP campaign

Meanwhile, ahead of the February 12, local government area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the PDP on Friday, February 4, set up the national campaign council.

As announced by the PDP's national organizing secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, the council would be chaired by Ortom while Makinde was the secretary.

