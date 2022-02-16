During its plenary session on Tuesday, February 15, the Senate confirmed nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari to become commissioners in the National Population Commission (NPC) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The red chamber gave the approval after consideration of two separate reports by its committees on national identity, population; and power, Daily Nigerian reports.

The reports were presented by Senators Ya’u Sahabi (Zamfara North) and Gabriel Suwam.

The approved appointments are as follows:

NPC

Chief Engr. Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa-Ibom) Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa) Barr. Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue) Dr. Haliru Bala (Kebbi) Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo)

NERC

Dr. Yusuf Ali (North-central) Engr. Chidi Ike (Southeast) Nathan Rogers Shatti (Northeast) Dafe Akpeneye (South-south)

INEC commissioner's nominee, an APC card-carrying member, HURIWA petitions NASS

Meanwhile, Buhari had been accused of nominating an alleged card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as INEC National Commissioner for Bayelsa state.

The allegation was made by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) in a petition dated 26 of January 2022 and addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

HURIWA in a statement made available to Legit.ng, alleged that the new INEC nominee, Prof. Rhoda Gumus is a card-carrying member of the APC.

In a petition signed by its national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, Gumus' nomination was in breach of the 1999 constitution as amended and the Electoral Act.

The rights group, however, enjoined the leadership of the National Assembly to outrightly reject the nomination in the interest of the country.

It warned the National Assembly to guard against the confirmation of Gumus so as not to set the stage for a very huge political crisis, which is capable of derailing the country's democratic process.

HURIWA said:

"We have uncovered material evidence (copies attached) revealing that Prof. Rhoda H. Gumus; INEC National Commissioner nominee for Bayelsa State, South South is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and by confirming her as a National Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), tasked with the mandate to conduct elections in Nigeria wherein the All Progressives Congress will participate."

