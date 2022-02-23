Reliable claims have it that the south will most likely be favoured to produce APC's presidential candidate for the 2023 elections

This is as the ruling party during a recent meeting with President Muhamadu Buhari and some of its governors agreed to zone the chairmanship position to the north

The party, according to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has also decided to swap offices between the north and the south within its ranks

There are indications that the south will produce the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

This position arose from some resolutions reached during a meeting on Tuesday, February 22, between President Muhammadu Buhari and some governors on the platform of the ruling party, Daily Trust reports.

Among decisions taken during the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja is that the chairmanship position of the party has been zoned to the north.

This is also as APC has agreed to swap positions between the north and the south within its ranks such that offices held within the last eight years by one region will be taken by the other and vice versa.

Naturally, this leaves the south open to pick the APC's presidential ticket.

Confirming this position, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna who spoke with journalists after the meeting was quoted by Vanguard to have said:

“We have agreed on a zoning formula for all the six geo-political zones. Essentially, the northern zone will have the positions the South has had in the last eight years, and vice versa. It is a very simple, equitable, and fair formula.

“We will now go back and consult at the zonal levels and look at the positions that are available and the process of the convention preparation will be started in earnest. So, by the grace of God, on the 26th of March, we would have done our national convention.”

Zoning or not? Details for key party positions emerge ahead of APC national convention

Meanwhile, with the ruling party preparing for its national convention scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 26, there have been indications that the Progressives Governors' Forum had zoned key positions of the National Executive Council (NEC).

These insinuations had also continued to generate controversies among stakeholders and key players within the party.

However, contrary to this claim, sources within the party had said that the leadership of the PGF never at any point in time zoned party positions.

