Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have debunked claims that the party has zoned various positions ahead of its national convention

These party chieftains said at no time did the Progressives Governors' Forum take a decision on which zone should produce each of the positions

According to the members, the claim was created by some individuals to achieve mischievous purposes

With the ruling party preparing for its national convention scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 26, there have been indications that the Progressives Governors' Forum had zoned key positions of the National Executive Council (NEC).

These insinuations have also continued to generate controversies among stakeholders and key players within the party.

However, contrary to this claim, sources within the party has said that the leadership of the PGF never at any point in time zoned party positions.

Speaking on the issue, a House of Assembly aspirant from Benue state, Edwin Ochogwu said reports that the leadership of PGF zoned key positions ahead of the national convention is mischievous.

Ochogwu added that the crisis within the party especially the PGF has given life to some of these rumours peddled by individuals laden with personal interests.

Factions of Progressives Governors' Forum

By Ochogwu's calculation, the PGF is currently divided into three to four camps and such claims could have been created by one of the groups for the purpose of mischieve.

He said:

"The PGF is divided into three to four camps and the news could be the latest mischief by one of the groups to deceive other members of the PGF and the general public".

He also said that the proposed national convention has caused a series of rouses with many calling for its postponement, amid several court suits even at the state chapters.

Ochogwu added:

"As of now, several persons are in court, either at the state levels or national, trying to stop the convention."

In another instance, a source within the party said as the convention date draws closer, drama and crisis among party members and different factions take new turns.

Contest for chairmanship position

With the convention drawing near, there are currently six top contenders, all from the north, gunning for the number one seat - chairmanship position - for the party.

A front page story of a leading national newspaper of Thursday, February 17, 2022, with the headline, 'Finally, APC Governors Reach Consensus, Zone Chairmanship To North Central'; stated that the PGF had met in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

The report said that the forum had agreed to zone the number one seat to north-central, while the positions of the deputy national chairman and the national secretary would be taken by the southern region.

However, the source said that the PGF never concluded on zoning the party's NEC positions.

The source told Legit.ng that:

"Yes, they (the governors) met but they could not resolve on the zoning. Although many who spoke were in support of zoning the chairmanship position to North Centre, it was not concluded yet.

"It is after they have convinced the southern Governors and they have accepted it that we can say the PGF has zoned the position."

The source also pushed further stating confidently that anyone who says the PGF zoned position should immediately name the governors involved in the charade.

He said:

"If anyone tells you anything otherwise, let him mention the names of the governors in that meeting and also mention whoever addressed the press.

"In such meetings, the chairman of the PGF would address the press and open up on the decision of his forum. But for now, nothing like that", a close source at the PGF hinted."

