The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has picked March 26, 2022, for its convention.

Daily Trust had earlier reported how the exercise initially scheduled for February 26, 2022, was postponed indefinitely.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja after a closed-door meeting, which lasted several hours, Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said the preparation for the convention will commence on 24th of February 2022.

He said the zonal congresses will hold before the national convention slated for 26 of March 2022.

