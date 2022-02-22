Ahead of the 2023 elections, former President Goodluck Jonathan has declared that the country would not be shaken by the poll

The former leader who gave this assurance at an event held in Lagos state recently noted that despite fears from some quarters in the country, the election would be violence-free

Meanwhile, presidential hopefuls in the country are not relying on their network as they have continued to embark on consultations within and outside the shores of the country, to solicit for support during the exercise

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday, February 21, said Nigeria will not break up in 2023 but will still remain stable after the elections.

The Cable reports that Jonathan made this assertion at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)’s Council of the WISE strategic retreat and planning workshop in Lagos.

The former leader is certain that the forthcoming election would be credible despite various happenings surrounding the preparation of the exercise.

Jonathan assured Nigerians that the 2023 exercise would be credible and fair. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

He said:

“When elections are coming, there is always this fear that the country will implode. But you see that the country has remained stable."

Recalling the last exercise in 2015, Jonathan added:

“When I was in office… the 2015 elections, some people were sending words out of the country, but nothing happened at the end of the day. So 2023 will come and go and this country will remain.”

The former Nigerian President also expressed confidence in ECOWAS ability to solve the numerous challenges confronting the sub-region, Channels TV added.

2023: Jonathan makes big prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has predicted that there will be credible elections come 2023.

The former leader made this disclosure during an event in Lagos on Monday, February 21.

Jonathan said he believed that the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria will be credible elections.

According to him, it is normal that periods leading to election year are always characterised by tension, but he remains optimistic that the period will come and go and the elections will be peaceful.

Source: Legit.ng