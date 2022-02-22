Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria's former president is confident that the 2023 elections would be a credible one

Jonathan, speaking at an event held in Lagos recently, disclosed that Nigeria will remain stable before and after the elections

Meanwhile, the former leader recalled the 2015 elections and the role played by some politicians noting, Nigeria would remain irrespective of the outcome of the poll

Lagos state- Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has predicted that there will be credible elections come 2023, adding that elections will come and go but Nigeria will still remain.

The former leader made this disclosure on Monday, February 21, during the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Council of the Wise (COW), two-day strategic retreat and planning workshop in Lagos.

Jonathan said he believed that the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria will be credible elections, Vanguard reports.

Jonathan says the 2023 elections will be violence-free despite fears of likely unrest in some places. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

According to him, it is normal that periods leading to election year are always characterised by tension, but he remains optimistic that the period will come and go and the elections will be peaceful.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“I believe the elections in Nigeria will be credible. Elections will come and go. From 1999 when this present political dispensation started, we have been going through elections. I have participated in a number of them that you know very well.

“When election is coming, there is always this fear that the country will implode but you see that the country has remained stable. When I was in office, in 2015 elections, I learnt that some people were even sending their wards out of the country but nothing happened. So, 2023 will come and go but this country will still remain.”

PDP, APC have nothing to show Nigerians in 2023, Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, a former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has blasted the two leading political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said they have nothing to show Nigerians and get re-elected in the coming 2023 elections, Daily Trust reports.

Kwankwaso, who is a leader in the PDP, stated this while featuring in a programme on local radio, Nasara FM, in Kano on Saturday, February 19.

Group says Osinbajo is best qualified to consolidate the legacies of Buhari

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a group, the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG), has insisted that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the best-qualified person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group made this known via its convener, Aliyu Kurfi, in a letter to the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The letter dated Friday, October 8, and seen by Legit.ng, was in response to the APC's recognition of the PCG as a support group within the party.

Source: Legit.ng