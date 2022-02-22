Ahead of the 2023 elections, a former governor of Kano state, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has formed a new political movement

It was gathered that major political players in the country, including governors, joined forces with Kwankwaso to force this new group

Meanwhile, the Nigerian politician earlier advised citizens not to vote for the ruling PDP and the APC as they have nothing to offer come 2023

Abuja- The former governor of Kano state, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has floated a new political group, The National Movement (TNM).

This Day reports that the group will be formally presented to the public today at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

A former publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Rufia Ahmed Alkali, is the protem national secretary of the group.

Kwankwaso at the launch of the new group in Abuja. Photo credit: Nuhu Dambazau

Source: Facebook

According to a letter of invitation to the official launch of the movement, Alkali said the event would be historic.

He affirmed that the convener of the movement will outline its aims and objectives as well as its principal purpose while urging patriotic Nigerians to join the movement.

Although the name of the convener was not mentioned in the invitation letter, sources disclosed that Kwankwaso was the force behind the idea, The Punch added.

Nevertheless, key northern politicians, including serving and former governors, and lawmakers are members of the group and all waiting for the former launch before they would declare their membership.

According to sources, TNM would transform into a major party that would be used to further the agitation for northern presidency in 2023 among other things. Already, the name of the party TNM would transform into has been chosen and would be registered soon after the formal unveiling.

PDP, APC have nothing to show Nigerians in 2023 - Kwankwaso

Earlier, the former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, blasted the two leading political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said they have nothing to show Nigerians and get re-elected in the coming 2023 elections.

Kwankwaso, who is a leader in the PDP, stated this while featuring in a programme on local radio, Nasara FM, in Kano on Saturday, February 19.

There’ll be credible elections in 2023, Jonathan assures

Legit.ng reported previously that former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has predicted that there will be credible elections come 2023, adding that elections will come and go but Nigeria will still remain.

The former leader made this disclosure on Monday, February 21, during the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Council of the Wise (COW), two-day strategic retreat and planning workshop in Lagos.

Jonathan said he believed that the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria will be credible elections,

