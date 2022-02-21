A former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has reacted to a latest statement by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu in a statement recently said youth would definitely come of age but before that, he should be allowed to become president.

Photo: Adamu Garba

Source: Facebook

Reacting to Tinubu's statement, Garba on his Facebook page, disagreed with the national leader.

He said:

"Not true Asiwaju. We will come to consult you at Bourdillon after we win the 2023 election and retire your class to Nigerian Elders Council."

Meanwhile, Garba's statement has received a lot of attention on social media. While some people backed him, many lambasted him over his statement.

Here are reactions from Facebook.

Sodiq Yusuf

Before you twist the narratives to suit your emotions, this is what Tinubu said as interpreted and not the sensational news you are peddling.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Alafin's Palace:

“...No intimidation, no blackmail can stop me...if you want to fight a pig, you must be ready to be smeared and I’m ready to be dirty.”

Then jokingly he said to the youths present:

"You are blocking way for an Adult to pass. If you now become president nko you will send all of us out of the country. You youth will come of age oo. You will grow old oo. You will become president oo. But let me become my own president first."

Iyke Nelson Arsenal

"After voting great grandpa Buhari twice, you are now shouting give a youth a chance. Northerners and hypocrisy. Tinubu is next president."

Amb Ogunolu Samsideen

"Social media Politician, in your local government, can you produce 300 votes without sweat? No political structure in your ward and you want to become president of Nigeria. This is just unfortunate sha.

Kharzim Jimoh

"Garba stop footling yourself! Instead of you to go and take political tutelage from Burdillion, you are forming champion."

Hayatudeen Abba

"Please we need a good leader not a young one."

Obembe Tosin

"Take it or leave it, we can't keep recycling stone age people. This is 21st century, we need someone that understand youth and know what we want."

Gatn Gatn

"This is what is making your presidential aspiration a jest. You don't want the aged and the elderly to contest but you'll like to be voted by the same age class to realise your aspiration.

I'm finding it confusing! You have to change the slogan and build bridges across age brackets for votes and support, not condemning the old while you the young lacks the wisdom and maturity of the old.'

Source: Legit.ng