The UK government published an official step-by-step guide outlining what foreigners need to do before getting married in the country

The process begins with checking visa requirements, and some applicants may need to apply for a family permit instead of a standard visa

The guide also covers what documents travellers must present at the UK border before they can proceed with their wedding plans

The UK government has published a clear, step-by-step guide for foreigners who plan to travel to the country specifically to get married, outlining five key actions they must complete before and after arriving.

The guidance, available on the official UK government website, walks prospective couples through the entire process, from checking whether a visa is required to the final step of getting married on British soil.

The 5 Steps to Getting Married in the UK

According to the official guide, the process begins with checking whether a visa is required for entry.

This is the first thing any foreign national should confirm before making any other arrangements.

The second step involves applying for the appropriate visa. However, the guide notes that some individuals may need to apply for a family permit rather than a standard visa, making it important to confirm which route applies to each specific situation.

Once travel documents are in order, the third step directs applicants to check what they are permitted to bring into the country.

The fourth step focuses on what documentation must be presented at the UK border upon arrival. The fifth and final step is the marriage itself.

What to Know Before Travelling

The guide is structured to ensure that travellers do not overlook any stage of the process, as missing a step could affect entry or the ability to legally marry in the UK.

The distinction between a visa and a family permit in step two is particularly important, as the two documents serve different purposes and have different application processes.

The UK government has made the full breakdown of each step accessible online, giving foreign nationals the information they need to plan ahead.

Lady cries out after wedding in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed deep disappointment on social media shortly after concluding her wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom.

In a now-viral video shared via her official TikTok account, she lamented the gifts she received from her guests in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng