Lagos-based cleric Prophet Oladele Israel Ogundipe publicly condemned killings in Osogbo, Esa Oke, and nearby communities ahead of the Osun governorship election

The founder of Genesis Global parish warned political actors that those behind the violence will face divine accountability

Prophet Ogundipe urged President Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, and security chiefs to intervene immediately to restore order in Osun State

A Lagos-based cleric has raised the alarm over the wave of political violence gripping Osun State weeks before its governorship election, calling on the federal government and security agencies to move in without delay.

Prophet Oladele Israel Ogundipe, founder of Genesis Global parish, spoke to journalists via a telephone interview, condemning the killings and unrest recorded in Osogbo, Esa Oke, and surrounding communities ahead of the August 15, 2026 poll.

Prophet Oladele Israel Ogundipe condemned election-related violence in Osun State. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

He was among a small number of prominent religious figures to speak openly about the growing tension in the state.

Prophet Ogundipe Questions Political Ethics

The cleric challenged the reasoning of politicians and their supporters who pursue electoral victory at the expense of human life.

"Elections will come and go, but human life remains sacred," he said. "Why should anyone resort to violence and bloodshed for political gain? This is not the first election in Osun State, nor will it be the last. No political ambition is worth the life of any citizen."

Drawing on the biblical story of Cain and Abel, Prophet Ogundipe warned that everyone involved in orchestrating or carrying out political violence would ultimately answer for their actions.

He stressed that no individual holds the right to take another person's life, regardless of the political stakes.

Cleric Calls on Tinubu and Security Chiefs to Act

Prophet Ogundipe directed his appeal at the highest levels of government, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, and other security chiefs to intervene immediately, clamp down on political thugs, and ensure peace is maintained across Osun State before voting day.

He reminded stakeholders of Osun's long-standing reputation as a peaceful state, expressing hope that the tradition would be upheld.

He also offered prayers for national unity, stability, and the safety of ordinary citizens caught in the political crossfire.

Makinde: PDP will beat Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde had declared that the Peoples Democratic Party is on course to secure victory in Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.

He spoke on Monday, May 4, during the 103rd National Executive Committee meeting of a faction of the party in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng