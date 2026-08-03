The US Department of State published the conditions under which a visa bond can be cancelled and money returned to foreigners

The government also listed 3 specific situations that would trigger a visa bond breach investigation by DHS and USCIS

Foreign nationals subject to visa bonds face serious consequences if they overstay, remain in the US, or apply to adjust their immigration status

The United States government has outlined the precise circumstances under which a visa bond can be breached, according to information published on its official travel website.

Visa bond terms are governed by Form I-352, administered by the Department of Homeland Security.

The US government explains cases that could lead to visa bond breach for foreign nationals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Circumstances foreigners breach US visa bond

Under the published guidelines, a bond is cancelled and the money returned under three conditions:

When DHS records a departure on or before the authorised stay date, When the visa holder does not travel to the United States before the visa expires, or When the visa holder is denied admission at a US port of entry.

3 actions that trigger US visa bond breach

The United States government is equally clear about what constitutes a breach. DHS refers potential breach cases to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in three specific situations.

The first is when a visa holder departs the United States after their authorised stay date has already passed. The second is when a visa holder remains in the country beyond their permitted period. The third is when a visa holder applies to adjust their immigration status, including through an asylum application.

Any of these three actions can set off a formal breach process, placing the bond amount (the exact amount is decided by a US consular officer during the interview) at risk and potentially triggering further immigration consequences for the individual concerned.

US bond: What foreigners need to know

The guidance is particularly relevant for foreigners currently subject to visa bond requirements, a policy the US introduced as part of broader efforts to reduce visa overstay rates. Visa bonds function as a financial guarantee that a traveller will comply with the terms of their visa, including departing the country before their authorised stay expires.

West African countries on visa bond list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US Department of State identified nationals from 10 West African countries as being subject to visa bond requirements in 2025 and 2026.

Affected citizens could be required to pay up to $20,000 before receiving a US visa, with implementation dates varying by country.

Source: Legit.ng