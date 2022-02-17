Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos state says betrayal is worse than death.

The NURTW boss made the remark in reaction to the attacks by minister of interior and former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola on All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, February 17, MC Oluomo showered praises on the former Lagos state governor.

He said:

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of the universe, to me, the thing that is worse than death is betrayal. In life, one could conceive many things, even death but may not be able to conceive betrayal or disloyalty from a trusted fellow.

Akanbi, everyone suffers at least one bad betrayal in their lifetime. It's what make us strong. The trick is not to let it destroy your trust in others when that happens. Don't let the ingrates take away your spirit to trust again from you. You are a leader that has made and help a lot people into their limelight.

May Allah fill your heart with strength so that you may stand and walk in victory, may He heal your scar and soften your soul. Like the strategist that you are, planning and moving ahead regardless of the circumstances is what you are known for.

This is just a storm that will surely pass, after every storm there will be a rain for comfort. "It is easier to forgive an enemy than to forgive a friend.” You called them friends but they are betrayal, with time, the wheat shall be separated from the shaft.

VICTORY IS ASCERTAIN."

Osun 2022: Aregbesola declares war, bombs Oyetola, Tinubu, Akande

Recall that Aregbesola drew a battle line with those he termed as betrayers of his trust in the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola who on Monday, February 14, in Ijebu Jesa spoke with members of the APC ahead of the primary for the Osun governorship election accused party bigwigs like Tinubu and one of his predecessors, Bisi Akande, of godfatherism.

The minister claimed that the duo foisted his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, on the people of the state against their collective will.

Osun APC leaders plot Aregbesola's downfall in ex-governor's house

In a related development, leaders of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Osun on Tuesday, February 15, held a meeting at the residence of Akande ahead of the state's governorship election coming up in June.

The APC leaders endorsed the incumbent governor to run for a second term in office against the prediction of Aregbesola who is drumming support for Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the former secretary to the state government.

In a communique read by the deputy speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Femi Popoola, party bigwigs threw their weight behind Governor Oyetola claiming he has all the credentials and needed experience to lead the state for another four years,

Source: Legit.ng