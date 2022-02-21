The proposed national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress slated for next Saturday seems to be hanging

This is so as the stakeholders of the party are indecisive with the proposed date following the internal crisis rocking the APC

Meanwhile, aspirants vying for various seats in the National Working Committee (NWC) are yet to pick up their nomination forms

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stalwarts have expressed concern over the alleged move to scuttle the party’s national convention scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 26.

The APC Rebirth Group, led by Comrade Aliyu Audu, regretted that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has not put in place tangible plans to achieve the objective, The Guardian reports.

Ahead of its national convention, Buhari is yet to announce his choice candidate for national chairman. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

Audu, who faulted the inability of the CECPC to constitute sub-committees as of Friday, last week, said:

“I will not make haste to arrive at any conclusions yet, but it is obvious that this convention won’t hold on Saturday, from what we have seen on ground so far.”

However, a chieftain of the party, and former Director-General of PGF, Dr. Salihu Lukman, insisted there was a need to compel the committee to live up to its promises.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 20, he expressed concern over the development, noting that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was already making political gains out of the situation.

He said:

“Every committed party leader and member must rise to the challenge of compelling Buni and his team of undertakers to hands off the party by ensuring that the February 26, 2022 national convention is successful.”

