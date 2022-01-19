The All Progressives Congress caretaker committee has finally released the timetable for its highly anticipated national convention

This was announced in a statement by the ruling party on Wednesday, January 19, after a meeting of its national leaders

The party who will during the convention elect its national officers has refuted releasing any zoning arrangement

Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has announced the timetable and schedule of activities for the national convention of the party.

Legit.ng gathered that the schedule of activities was considered and adopted in Abuja on Wednesday, January 19, at APC's 19th regular meeting which was held at the party’s national secretariat.

John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the party in a statement shared on Facebook said the Interim Report of the National Reconciliation Committee will be received on January 31.

Akpanudoedehe also denied releasing any zoning arrangement for the convention.

This is coming after reports indicated that the leadership of the APC may have decided to zone the chairmanship of the party to the north-central region of the country.

A top chieftain of the APC who made the disclosure, also revealed that the party would be alternating certain positions.

However, the APC spokesman stated that at no time did the committee discuss any zoning arrangement.

He said:

“I am here to debunk the fake news going around on the social media that we have zoned offices. We are yet to meet on the issue of zoning."

