Inside sources in the ruling APC say the party has made arrangements to postpone its forthcoming convention

According to the sources, a proposal will be made to the president asking for a two weeks extension

The move is to enable the party adequately prepare for the convention and sort out issues related to logistics

FCT, Abuja - The national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Saturday, February 26 may not be held on that day after all.

According to a report by ThisDay newspaper, the convention will be postponed by two weeks.

The Buni-led caretaker committee of the APC is set to remain in office for another two weeks. Photo credit: Yobe state government

Though there is no formal announcement yet, a very reliable party quoted in the report said that the leaders of the APC and state governors would meet President Muhammadu Buhari to propose a new date, which is likely to be Saturday, March 12.

The source said:

“The convention has been postponed by two weeks but it is not official yet. The caretaker committee and the governors will meet with the President on Saturday (today) to propose the new date.”

Also, a former member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, who pleaded for anonymity, said it was already clear that the convention would not hold, adding that:

“There are some things that needed to be done for the convention to hold as scheduled on February 26 and most of them had not been done, with few days to February 26.”

The source stressed that, for instance, one of the things that ought to have been done was zoning of party offices.

He continued:

“People have not bought forms and people cannot buy forms if the zoning is not done, and forms cannot come out until the zoning is done. That is when aspirants will know what kind of forms they are buying. If you don’t know the zoning, you can’t buy a form.

“There are no committees; all the sub-committees have not been set up as we speak. I remember that at the last convention, there were over 20 committees besides the main convention committee.”

APC forum to Buhari: Anoint credible chairmanship aspirant from north-central

In a related development, a group known as the Concerned APC Members Forum has written a letter asking President Buhari to anoint a credible national chairmanship aspirant ahead of the APC national convention.

The group asked the president to choose among those aspiring from the north-central ahead of the convention.

The forum in a letter dated Friday, February 11, and addressed to the president also advised Buhari to look into the records of the various individuals aspiring to lead the party.

Group warns APC members not to elect EFCC-indicted ex-governors as chairman

On its part, the South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum has warned members of the APC not to elect some former governors and individuals in the race who have been indicted for some financial crimes by anti-corruption agencies.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 19, the national coordinator of the group, Barrister Preye Wilson, warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragging in and out of the anti-corruption agencies' offices to explain their dealings in the past.

Barrister Wilson said it is time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing a former governor as national chairman.

