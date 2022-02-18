Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are said to be apprehensive about would be President Buhari choice candidate for the party's national chairmanship position

Key members of the party also seem to be torn by many contributing factors to the crisis rocking the APC

For others, should the president make his choice candidate public, the crisis among some party members could be resolved

President Muhammadu Buhari appears to be in a tight corner over the endorsement of a candidate for the All Progressives Congress national chairman.

Daily Trust reports that with the party's national convention slated to take place within the next eight days, the president is yet to decide or make public his choice candidate.

Some of the aspirants for the position of the APC's national chairmanship position include two former governors of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura and Abdullahi Adamu, Salihu Mustapha of the CPC bloc and a former minister in President Buhari's cabinet, Abubakar Bwari.

President Buhari is expected by party members to make his choice candidate for APC national chairmanship position public Photo: Femi Adesina

However, it was gathered that the delay by the president is to give governors, the national caretaker committee of the party, aspirants and other key stakeholders direction ahead of the convention.

This is especially considering the tension the scheduling of the national convention and emergence of aspirants for key positions have caused.

Different blocs of APC and their stance

In addition, the various bloc of parties that had merged to form the APC is also a contributing factor to the crisis and long period in decision making.

Sources said that while the bloc of governors is working to produce a national chairman, key presidential aspirants like Bola Tinubu and vice president Yemi Osinbajo are also focused on achieving the same aim.

Also, a scheduled meeting between the party governors and the president was postponed because of President Buhari's trip to Brussels for the 6th European Union-African Union Summit.

This has in turn led to many key stakeholders raising their speculations.

A source said that President Buhari already has a list of the aspiring national chairman of the party.

The source who is a former governor close to President Buhari said he (the president) will make his choice candidate known soon.

He added:

“The chairman would emerge through a consensus. The president will announce his preferred aspirant to the governors during the meeting.

"I was there as a serving governor when he signalled his choice of Adams Oshiomhole in 2018.”

