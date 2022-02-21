Prominent southwest group, Afenifere opens up on the rebuilding bridge of the country ahead of the 2023 poll

The group's leader and elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Gani Adams believed restructuring is the only way the nation can determine its next leader

According to Pa Adebanjo, the unity of political leaders in the country would go a long way in changing the narrative for a better Nigeria

The Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, again revealed their positions on the restructuring of the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Punch reports the Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and Adams disclosed during an interview on Sunday, February 20, while reacting to the avowal of a Yoruba group, the Afenifere Renewal Group, that it firmly believed restructuring was the single most important issue to determine the country’s leader in 2023 and onwards.

In his comment, Adebanjo stated that restructuring was what the Afenifere had always stood for, adding that any Yoruba man or woman must insist on restructuring before any election.

He stated:

“Any election before restructuring is an exercise in futility."

Adams position

On his part, Adams said he supported restructuring, including regionalism for the South-West.

He noted:

“I believe that the restructuring of the region (South-West) will reduce our politicians’ desire to get power at all costs.”

