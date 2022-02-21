Following the reported frictions between groups loyal to APC stalwarts in Akwa Ibom, a group in the state says it is ready to take over

The group, Akwa Ibom APC Alliance, vowed to ensure the emergence of a genuinely populist governorship candidate for the party in 2023

The support group also stated that APC in Akwa Ibom state should be administered by an interim committee devoid of any member of the four factions in the state

Uyo - The All Progressives Congress (APC) is being repositioned with effective strategies towards capturing Akwa-Ibom, members of an APC support group have declared.

The group made the declaration in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, February 20 by its interim chairman, Engr. Ime Mbom.

The Akwa Ibom APC Alliance endorsed Larry Esin as the next governorship candidate of the party.

Source: Facebook

According to Mbom, a former chief Whip of Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, genuine stakeholders in the state’s chapter of APC are now rising to take their rightful place in the party.

He said one of the most outstanding members, Engr. Larry Esin, a former governorship candidate of the Congress for Progressives Change who also served as national chairman of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) is being massively backed for the 2023 governorship race.

His words:

“Concerned with manipulations by self-seeking elements that caused losses for the Akwa Ibom state chapter of APC in past elections, party stalwarts under the banner of Akwa-Ibom APC Alliance (AAA) have vowed to urgently redress the situation and ensure the emergence of a genuinely populist governorship candidate this time.

“We, the true stakeholders of the party have risen to rescue our party from the stronghold of rent-seekers who are only interested in using the party for their selfish gains rather than for the truly populist interests of genuine stakeholders and the development of Akwa Ibom state; we are now ready to return the party to the true owners.

“It is sad that some selfish interest groups hijacked the party and appear keen to keep it down for their selfish reasons; these same people frustrated the party during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

“That is why the true APC stakeholders made up of all the support groups, youths, women and elders in the state, have come out in full force to rescue the party and give it a new direction that will enable our party take over power in the state in 2023.”

Pointing out that the people of Akwa-Ibom truly yearn for actualization of the APC manifesto, he stated that the AAA is optimistic about the possibilities of engineering a new and right direction that will bring positive democratic dividends to every Akwa Ibom son and daughter.

He added:

“Our mission is to ensure genuine inclusiveness and repositioning of the party as we prepare to take over power in the state in 2023.

“Our desire for total inclusiveness is to ensure justice, equity, and fair play for all the party members in the state.”

According to Mbom, needless frictions between groups loyal to Senator John Udoedeghe (Akwa Ibom APC Coalition), Senator Ita Enang (APC Bridge Builders), Group Captain Sam Enwang, and Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum) has almost brought down the party.

He added:

“After wide consultations with members of our party, various support groups, and other stakeholders on the way forward, we have all agreed that the APC in Akwa Ibom state should be administered by an interim committee devoid of any member of the four APC factions in the state so that we can achieve unity, peace, progress, and respect for our party; this will give us the needed strength to claim victory in the 2023 elections.”

