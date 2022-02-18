A prominent youth group within the ruling APC has urged the party to elect a healthy and agile chairman

The group made this known in a statement released ahead of the ruling party's national convention scheduled for Saturday, February 26

The young politicians also noted that the APC needs a technology-savvy chairman and a sincere individual who believes in fairness for all

FCT, Abuja - The Progressive Youth Movement (PYM) has listed five qualities the incoming national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) must possess.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, February 18, and signed by its leader, Prince Mustapha Audu, the PYM stated that it expects the APC caretaker committee led by Mai Mala Buni to take certain factors into consideration when and if it decides to select a consensus candidate.

Leaders of the Progressive Youth Movement led by Prince Audu (second left). Photo credit: PYM

Source: Facebook

The group stated that anyone elected must be:

1. A healthy, agile chairman

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. A chairman that can be a bridge between the younger stakeholders and the elders in the party

3. A technology-savvy chairman that understands that it is time to digitalise our party affairs

4. A stern, sincere individual who believe in equity fairness, and justice and who exhibits this in their day to day life

5. An accessible individual, one who has a plan for all party members, especially the young stakeholders.

The group further stated:

“We specifically implore the caretaker extraordinary committee not to bring any aged individual with a clear disconnect from the majority of members within the party.

“We will resist the imposition of any candidate that is simply too old for the job, as we are venturing into an election year, it is imperative that we have an individual who is able to withstand the vigours and rigorous activities involved in partaking in a general election during a transitional government.

“We also implore our leaders to ensure that there are positions reserved for young stakeholders within the party. Those reserved positions will also be determined by young stakeholders.

“We believe in the APC and her capacity to conduct a peaceful rancour-free convention where the majority of her members are happy with the outcome.

“We continue to pledge our support and loyalty to our dear party the APC and we will continue to do everything to restore the APC to its original values which won the hearts of the Nigerian people in 2014.

“We entreat everyone with personal interest especially the governors to put the success of the party above everything else, because we are not ready to be opposition in 2023, we want to win all our elections easily.”

APC forum to Buhari: Anoint credible chairmanship aspirant from north-central

In a related development, a group known as the Concerned APC Members Forum has written a letter asking President Muhammadu Buhari to anoint a credible national chairmanship aspirant ahead of the APC national convention.

The group asked the president to choose among those aspiring from the north-central ahead of the convention.

The forum in a letter dated Friday, February 11, and addressed to the president also advised the president to look into the records of the various individuals aspiring to lead the party.

Group warns APC members not to elect EFCC-indicted ex-governors as chairman

On its part, the South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum (SELF) has warned members of the APC not to elect some former governors and individuals in the race who have been indicted for some financial crimes by anti-corruption agencies.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 19, the national coordinator of the group, Barrister Preye Wilson, warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragging in and out of the anti-corruption agencies' offices to explain their dealings in the past.

Barrister Wilson said it is time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing a former governor as national chairman.

Source: Legit.ng