The Ibom Democratic Forum says it is worried by the recent comments attributed to Senator Bassey Albert

According to the group, the senator seems to be pushing for chaos in Akwa Ibom because of his 2023 ambition

The group urged the senator to tone down on his rhetorics due to his ambition to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel in office

Uyo - The chairman of the Akwa Ibom caucus in the National Assembly, and senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East, Senator Bassey Albert have been warned against instigating public unrest in the state.

The warning was issued to the senator by the Ibom Democratic Forum, IDF, in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 24.

Senator Albert has been cautioned against violent rhetorics ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

The group also warned the senator against inciting the masses against the person and office of the Akwa Ibom governor and any unconstitutional act of insurrection that may derail the prevailing peace in the state.

The statement which was signed by the group's president and secretary, Chief Solomon Andem and Adede Ifiok Asikpo Esq, accused the senator of stoking the fire of division, blackmail, character assassination, and violence.

IDF says Akwa Ibom has moved past dirty politics

The IDF also warned that the Akwa Ibom people will no longer tolerate his anti-democratic antics anymore.

The statement added:

“Senator Bassey Albert should realize by now that blackmail, intimidation, and threats won't give him the governorship ticket and that he cannot stampede or hold the governor to ransom through falsehood to compel the governor to endorse him for 2023.

“If he feels he is popular, then he should be ready to face other candidates in the field at the primaries where he can test his so-called popularity rather than get his proxies in the media to launch needless attacks against the governor, the government, or appointees of the governor.”

The group called on Governor Udom Emmanuel not to be distracted but to remain focus in his quest to ensure he leaves behind an industrialized state with massive infrastructural projects that will aid the realization of his Industrialization policy for the good of the Akwa Ibom people.

The IDF also assured the governor of the continuous support and solidarity of the group and the Akwa Ibom people come 2023.

How political group raised alarm few weeks ago

Recall that in July 2021, the IDF alleged that there is a secret plot to launch well-coordinated attacks on Governor Emmanuel and his administration.

According to the group, the attack is being hatched by some inside members of the Emmanuel-led administration and a few politicians eyeing elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

The group said they are in possession of credible intelligence that some high-ranking members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state in alliance with some desperate politicians have perfected plans to start a massive media campaign against the governor.

On his part, Governor Emmanuel recently urged members of the PDP caucus in Akwa Ibom state to be united, dedicated, and committed to the ideals of the party.

The governor also encouraged the party members to work hard towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate.

He made the comment on Monday, June 28 while presiding over a meeting of the caucus at the Government House, Uyo, in his capacity as the party leader in the state.

