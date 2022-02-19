Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says one of the ways to rebuild Nigeria is for the country to have more rebels

Obasanjo said Nigeria needs individuals who can challenge the status quo when things are not going right

The former president noted that anyone who has lived a life of integrity in the country is naturally a rebel

Abeokuta - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria needs more rebels who would speak the truth to power not minding whose ox is gored, adding that it was one of the greatest steps towards rebuilding Nigeria.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that Obasanjo made the comment on Saturday, February 19 in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, while unveiling the autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, titled “Footprints Of A Rebel.”

The autobiography, which was reviewed by Hafsat Abiola Costello, founder of Kudirat Initiative for Democracy, was unveiled as part of the 80th birthday celebration of former activist and elder statesman, Sowunmi.

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo noted that for Nigeria to move forward, it required “more rebels” to stand and speak for the truth.

He added that whoever must live a life of honesty and integrity had to be a rebel.

His words:

“Looking at the title of the book, I ask myself, why would someone call himself a rebel, but it is good. The truth is that if you have to live a life of honesty and integrity, you have to become a rebel.

“There would be some time you would be asked have to do something, but you would say no, this is not right. And when you say that you will become a rebel. You may even become a persona non grata.

“Our country, there is no country that we can call our own except Nigeria. Our country, Nigeria, needs more of rebels. Those who would look at things straight in the face and say ‘this is not right’, ‘this, I will not be part of’, ‘this is not good for Nigeria.”

