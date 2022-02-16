A group of some influential northern elders led by Ango Abdullahi paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Abdullahi, the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) hinted that the meeting had to do about the 2023 elections, noting that there was the need to strategise ahead of the poll

The prominent northern political figure also noted that his group and Obasanjo were on the same page regarding the issues discussed at the meeting

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Ango Abdullahi, chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Tuesday, February 15, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

A statement released by Kehinde Akinyemi, media aide of the former president, indicates that the meeting bordered on the 2023 general elections.

Ango Abdullahi, other northern elders visited ex-President Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Photo credit: Aminu Adam

Speaking after the meeting, Abdullahi noted that there was a need to strategise for the good of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 polls, TheCable reported.

He said that in spite of their ages, they can still contribute to society and the country.

His words:

“I don’t want to stay away from him for so many months or years without seeing him, especially at this period.

“So, I’m visiting him to say hello and get a briefing from him on how I feel about the nation. We also briefed him on how we feel about the nation. We compare some notes and we agreed on some grounds.”

Legit.ng gathers that Abdullahi was accompanied by Nastura Shariff, chairman of the board of trustees, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), and Aminu Adam, CNG’s director of action and mobilisation.

We are on the same page - Abdullahi

Asked if the visiting group were on the same page with ex-President Obasanjo on issues discussed during the meeting, Abdullahi replied:

“Yes. We are on the same page and Insha Allah it shall be well.

“We have been having challenges and we have been talking on this. You are in the media and you know what we have been saying about the situation in the country. Things are not good enough and as we head for 2023, we hope to be strategising for the good of the nation.”

