Nigerian politicians are mostly known for giving out ridiculous gifts to their constituents in the name of empowerment

In Sokoto, a councillor has gone the same route by giving out two mats to some elders in a community

Although councillors, just like state and federal legislators are mainly elected for the purpose of lawmaking

Sokoto - A report by Sahara Reporters indicates that a councillor in Sokoto has donated two plastic mats to Sadada community in the Kebbe local government area of the state.

The councillor, whose name could not be verified, also took pictures with the beneficiaries while making the donations.

The incident happened in the domain of Governor Aminu Tambuwal in Sokoto. Photo credit: Sokoto s state government

Source: Facebook

The donation by the public official has sparked outrage among Nigerians on Twitter.

Elisha A. Olosunde wrote:

“Wonder shall never end, instead of giving mats factory, they donated just two mats to a community. What a country we are.”

Omotola Yekin Adedayo wrote:

“This isn't the first time, I remember watching NTA news which they were given resistor radio for a campaign in the north.”

Jide Dina wrote:

“Trust me with news like this, we still have a long way to go. Is this dividend of democracy? It is well my people.”

Jeffery Oseitua wrote:

“This country is toasted and the populace aren't even ready for a change.”

Omolagbon Samuel wrote:

“Is this a joke or what? How much is his salary per month, and what is the cost of these two mats? What a representative!!”

Kingsley Obida wrote:

“How long will this continue in a country so blessed with everything, and yet its citizens are living like mergers? What value will these Mats add to the lives of these people living in these communities and how people will use them?”

