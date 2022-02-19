Rauf Aregbesola has appealed to APC members to eschew violence as much as they can during the Osun gubernatorial primary

Aregbesola made this urgent appeal in a statement he signed and released on Saturday, February 19

The minister of interior also urged women in the state to champion the cause of peaceful conduct during the exercise

A former governor of Osun, Ogbeno Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday, February 19, urged All Progressives Congress(APC) members to avoid all forms of violence in the state governorship primary.

Aregbesola who is also the minister of interior also called on women to lead the voting process as a way of calming tension and preventing attacks by hoodlums during the election, The Nation reports.

The minister appealed to APC members to avoid violence (Photo: Rauf Aregbesola)

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by him, the minister appealed to members to conduct themselves peacefully, and stay away from what he described as brigandage and disorderliness.

His words:

“This electoral cycle is a two-staged process. The first is intra-party, meaning that our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will democratically nominate its candidate. The second stage, inter-party, will take place in a state-wide election sometime in July, God willing.

“I am appealing to all our party members to participate but peacefully in the primary election taking place today. They should avoid any form of violence, brigandage and disorderliness.

“But they should portray themselves and the party in the best form in comportment, organisation and promotion of societal peace and tranquillity.

“I am also appealing to our members to push out the women and let them lead the process by coming out decently and peacefully.

“This is to demonstrate the customary dignity of women as matriarchs, mothers, wives and daughters, which confers on them the special protection status from violent attacks from thugs and hoodlums.

Our overall objective is to have a transparent, free, fair and peaceful election.

“You should know that we are first a community of humans before we are a political community. Our peaceful coexistence, therefore, supersedes every other activity.”

Osun 2022: One injured as real violence begins hours to APC primary

Meanwhile, a band of political thugs on the night of Friday, February 18, attacked an Osun state government-owned around the Owode-Ede area.

The thugs started chasing the bus with registration number 52C-09 OS along Gbongan/Osogbo road by 9:00 pm on Friday and injured the driver in the attack.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the criminals were chasing the vehicle thinking politicians were inside.

Source: Legit.ng