One of the buses belonging to the Osu state government was attacked by hoodlums on Friday, February 18

The criminals were said to have followed the bus suspecting that it was conveying politicians in the night of Friday ahead of the APC primary

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the driver of the was injured by the political thugs along Gbongan/Osogbo road

Owode-Ede, Osun - A band of political thugs on the night of Friday, February 18, attacked an Osun state government-owned around the Owode-Ede area.

The Nation reports that the thugs started chasing the bus with registration number 52C-09 OS along Gbongan/Osogbo road by 9:00 pm on Friday and injured the driver in the attack.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the criminals were chasing the vehicle thinking politicians were inside.

The driver of the bus was injured by the thugs (Photo: The Nation)

Source: UGC

The source said the thugs were referring to Governor Gboyega Oyetola as an ingrate who needed to be dealt with.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The eyewitness said:

“The armed thugs were armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons. The injured driver, the thugs were saying, ‘Oyetola is an ingrate and needed to be dealt with’. It was like a drama, it was only the driver that was inside the bus. The thugs thought politicians were inside the vehicle.

“The injured driver has been taken to the hospital because he was severely injured.”

Osun 2022: APC raises alarm over plan to cause mayhem ahead of primary election

Meanwhile, ahead of the APC governorship primary election in Osun, the state government had drawn the attention of the public to alleged plans to cause mayhem during the exercise.

The warning was issued by the commissioner for information and civic orientation, Funke Egbemode, in a statement on Thursday, February 17.

Egbemode alleged that fake uniforms of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) had been imported into the state by some persons who he described as “unscrupulous“.

The commissioner also noted that those who stockpiled the fake security uniforms intend to distribute them to some non-state actors to disrupt the primary election and cause chaos in the state.

Source: Legit.ng