Osogbo, Osun - A former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Abdul-Jelili Adesiyan, has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state over his victory at the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Saturday, February 19 across the state.

Legit.ng reports that the ruling APC adoped Option A4 otherwise known as direct primary to elect the candidate who would become its standard bearer for the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

The former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Moshood Adeoti and a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun contested against Governor Oyetola for the party's ticket.

Governor Oyetola polled 222,169 while Adeoti and Lasun got 12,921 and 460 respectively after the declaration of the results in the early hour of Sunday, February 20.

Speaking on Oyetola's victory, the former minister in statement he personally signed and sent to Legit.ng, commended all the stakeholders who worked for the success of the primary election.

He urged the leaders of the party in state to bring back all the mebers of The Osun Progressives (TOP) loyal to the minister of interior and former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, to the mainstream ahead of the coming governorship Election.

He said:

"I want to congratulate our governor for the well deserved victory during the APC gubernatorial primary held on Saturday, February 19, in Osun state. I want to also commend the efforts of all stakeholders who worked for the success ofelection.

"I am happy things are working for the good of our communities. Please, let us continue to work together. Leaders should bring back those who were with TOP no victor, no vanquish is the leaders language.

"We are members of the same party and we should all be magnanimous in victory knowing fully well that it is is only Oyetola, the present governor of the state, that can bring development to our communities not any past governors. Please work together and bring new souls to our party. Victory is certain on July 16, general qrelection."

It was reported that the chairman of the committee that conducted the poll, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara state, declared Oyetola the winner at the APC secretariat in Osogbo where votes from the 30 local government areas of the state were collated.

