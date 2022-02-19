Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara may be a late entrant into the APC national chairmanship race

A report has detailed how some APC governors are rooting for Dogara to be the party's next national chairman

Dogara, 54, served as the 14th Speaker of the House of Reps while representing Bauchi federal constituency - Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Nation newspaper indicates that some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have extended their search for a new national chairman to a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

According to the report, the Dogara for chairman project unfolded on Thursday night, February 17.

Some of those pushing the Dogara agenda, it was gathered, want the APC presidential ticket to go to the north-central in 2023 general elections instead of the chairmanship.

It was gathered that some other pro-Dogara supporters are determined to frustrate some chairmanship aspirants from the north-central to achieve their aim.

Authoritative party sources confirmed that some governors had extended their search for a new national chairman to Dogara.

A highly-placed source quoted in the report said:

“A governor from north-central and some CECPC members have suddenly come up with the Dogara card for the national chairman.

“They are opting for the northeast in order to disrupt the previous permutations and consensus for north-central.

“Some of those behind Dogara agitation are doing so as part of calculations for the 2023 presidential election.

“They said they prefer presidency for north-central to the office of national chairman. We are all looking forward to the president's direction. We don’t know whether or not he will support the postponement of the national convention.”

