A music producer filed a ₦5 billion suit against Sinach, claiming he co-authored the globally acclaimed gospel song Way Maker

The Federal High Court in Lagos heard the producer's claims of authorship, co-ownership, and infringement of performer's rights

Justice Lewis-Allagoa delivered a landmark ruling that could reshape how copyright disputes are handled in Nigeria's music industry

A Federal High Court in Lagos has thrown out a ₦5 billion copyright suit brought against gospel powerhouse Sinach, whose real name is Osinachi Joseph Egbu, over her globally celebrated song Way Maker.

The case, filed under Suit No. FHC/L/CS/402/2024, was initiated by music producer Michael Oluwole, who goes by the name Maye.

Gospel singer Sinach receives a court verdict in the long-running ₦5bn copyright dispute over her hit song. Photo: therealsinach

Source: Instagram

He claimed to be a co-author and co-owner of the song, sought an equitable share of all licensing and assignment fees, and alleged infringement of his performer's rights, in addition to the ₦5 billion general damages claim.

What the court decided

Delivering judgement, Hon. Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa found that Oluwole had not established authorship or co-ownership of the musical work.

The court determined that Way Maker was already composed and performed by Sinach, including at a prior performance in South Africa, before Oluwole was brought in to mix and master the recording for its 2015 commercial album release. He was paid for those technical services under an oral agreement.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa emphasised that copyright authorship vests in the person who creates the original expressive content, such as the melody, harmony, lyrics, or arrangement.

Providing technical or production support does not confer authorship unless original creative content was contributed.

The court noted that Oluwole's own admissions under examination confirmed he received an existing song and developed it into a finished recording in exchange for a fee.

The judge described the suit as "gold-digging and unmeritorious" before dismissing it entirely, as reported by The Nation.

Sinach's legal team and global legacy

Sinach was represented by Emeka Etiaba (SAN), alongside Omolola Aderolu and O.G. Ofomata.

The singer had consistently denied Oluwole's co-ownership claims, maintaining that she was the sole author of the song and that the producer had been fully compensated for his technical role.

She also argued that she had already attained global recognition before Way Maker was released.

Joseph Egbu, Chairman of Slic Inspire Ltd and Gosgem Records, the companies that manage Sinach, joined the artiste in expressing gratitude to the legal team for their professional representation.

Way Maker is one of the most decorated gospel songs in recent history. It became the first Nigerian gospel song to exceed 100 million views on YouTube, reaching that milestone in March 2019.

The song has won the GMA Dove Award for Song of the Year, been translated into more than 50 languages, and covered by over 60 Christian artists, including Michael W. Smith and Bethel Music.

The ruling has been noted as a significant precedent for intellectual property disputes within the Nigerian music industry.

A court delivers a major judgment in the ₦5bn copyright dispute surrounding gospel singer Sinach's hit song. Photo: therealsinach

Source: Instagram

Sinach performs Way Maker amid ₦5bn copyright lawsuit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Sinach shared pictures and a video from her live performance in Kerala, India, despite facing a ₦5bn lawsuit filed by a producer.

She led worshippers in singing some of her hit songs, including her globally popular track Way Maker.

In her caption, Sinach described it as a “Beautiful Night in Kerala, India, just worshipping with the people of God” while thanking Celebration of Hope and Pastor Abraham for his 50th anniversary.

Source: Legit.ng