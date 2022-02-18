Bisi Sunday has been appointed as the acting chairman of the Osun chapter of the PDP at the moment

The PDP made this announced in a brief Facebook statement on Thursday, February 17, after a crucial meeting by its NWC

The vital decision speaks well of the opposition party's ability to forged unity within its ranks while the APC in the state is torn by factionalism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, February 17, affirmed the appointment of Bisi Sunday as the acting chairman of its Osun state chapter.

This decision was made by the PDP's National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

PDP now has a new acting boss in Osun (Photo: PDP)

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Facebook by the party's national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP noted that this move is in line with section 29(2) of its 2017 constitution.

The statement disclosed that the resolution was reached during a meeting on Wednesday, February 16, after very careful consideration of the situation in the chapter.

The brief statement added:

"The newly appointed Osun State Acting Chairman is to lead the State Chapter until the end of the tenure of the current State Executive on March 25, 2022.

"The NWC urges all leaders and members of our Party in Osun State to remain united and focused on the task ahead."

While the opposition party in Osun is uniting its ranks ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be a house divided against itself with Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, in a thug of war for who will clinch the ticket at the primary.

Osun 2022: APC raises alarm over plan to cause mayhem ahead of primary election

Meanwhile, ahead of the APC's governorship primary election in Osun, the state government had drawn the attention of the public to alleged plans to cause mayhem during the exercise.

The warning was issued by the commissioner for information and civic orientation, Funke Egbemode, in a statement on Thursday, February 17.

Egbemode alleged that fake uniforms of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) had been imported into the state by some persons who he described as “unscrupulous“.

