A businessman and media mogul has declared his interest to run for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria

Dumebi Kachikwu said he will be contesting alongside other presidential candidates in the forthcoming general election

According to Kachikwu, one of his objectives is to help articulate Nigeria's vision into a workable plan

As the preparation for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria continues, many aspiring presidents have continued to hit the waves with their declaration to contest for the nation's number one seat.

One of such aspirants includes a media mogul and chairman of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu.

Kachikwu had on Thursday, February 17, announced that he will be joining the race to contest for the seat of president in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Kachikwu has not yet announced the political platform he would be contesting Photo: Dumebi Kachikwu

In a video titled 'Nigerian Syndrome' and seen on Roots TV Kachikwu traced the genesis of Nigeria's problems to her colonial masters.

The major issue with Nigeria's governance system

He said these colonial masters had set the country up for failure by creating the country along religious and ethnic lines.

Kachikwu lamented the fact that Nigerians were so accepting of bad and abnormal leadership and called it the 'Nigerian Syndrome'.

Also in a statement released by his media office in Abuja, Kachikwu promised to articulate his vision for Nigeria in a few weeks in what he calls 'My Opening Argument'.

The newly declared presidential aspirant is however yet to indicate under which political party he intends to run.

