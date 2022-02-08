There are indications that one of Nigeria's top businessmen and media mogul might be joining the race for the presidency in 2023

Dumebi Kachikwu has said that, like Prophet Isaiah in the Bible, God is looking out for that one person who has the willingness to serve Nigerians

Kachikwu also condemned the level of corruption and insecurity going on in the country presently

This new year started with top politicians positioning themselves strategically to clinch Nigeria's number one seat at the 2023 presidential election.

Many of these politicians have already made public, their plans to run for the presidency at the 2023 general elections.

However, in a new twist, news has filtered through that a media mogul and businessman, Dumebi Kachikwu, is considering taking a swipe at Nigeria's number one and most important seat in terms of governance and development.

Kachikwu said that God is seeking for who is ready to serve Nigerians Photo: Dumebi Kachikwu

Speculations became rife moments after Kachikwu appeared in an eight-minute video on Roots TV Nigeria YouTube page titled, 'It is time to serve'.

In the video which was posted on Sunday, January 16, Kachikwu who is the founder of Roots TV blamed the current administration for overseeing a bad economy.

Kachikwu said the present administration has led Nigeria through worrying levels of corruption and insecurity which has spiralled out of control.

Willingness to serve Nigerians

He quoted Isaiah chapter six verse eight of the Bible where God asked: "who will I send and who shall go for us'?" and the Prophet Isaiah later in Isaiah chapter six verse eight (b) volunteered himself for service.

Although the media mogul is yet to officially indicate interest in running for office in the video, he told his audience that God is looking for people in all spheres of life to serve.

He added that for such an experience, such people would be able to stand as beacons of hope especially at times like this that Nigeria has found herself.

He also called on Nigerians and the general public to 'be bold, be courageous, run this race'.

