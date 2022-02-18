Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje faction of the Kano state APC defeated the Ibrahim Shekarau group through an Appeal Court ruling

In reaction to the court's judgement, Senator Shekarau has vowed to challenge the ruling at the Supreme Court

Meanwhile, both leaders in the state are at loggerheads over the leadership structure of the ruling party APC

A senator and former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, vows that his group will appeal the judgement of the Court of Appeal that returned the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Premium Times reports that Mr Shekarau also accused the governor of incitement against members of his group in his remarks on Thursday’s judgment, February 17.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja set aside the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory which invalidated the ward and local government congresses of the APC in Kano state.

Governor Ganduje has been accused of incitement by the Shekarau led-faction in Kano state. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

The judgment hands the control of the APC in Kano back to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The decisions of the appeal court were delivered by Justices Haruna Tsammani, Gafai and J. Amadi.

How Ganduje's faction lost at FCT high court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the application by members of the APC in Kano loyal to Governor Ganduje to set aside the earlier verdict which upheld congresses of the party held by Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction was dismissed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Justice Hamza Muazu who presided over the case also declined jurisdiction on the application to stay execution of the judgment pending the determination of an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Before this, the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had declared that it did not send a parallel state congress committee to Kano state.

Yobe governor Buni moves to end rift between Ganduje, Shekarau ahead of party's convention

Ahead of its national convention, the ruling APC has inaugurated a reconciliatory team to settle the political difference in the Kano state chapter of the party.

The team led by the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni would ensure reconciliation between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Governor Ganduje and Senator Shekarau, who was a former governor of Kano state have continued to fight over who leads the party in the state thereby leaving room for factions within the APC.

Source: Legit.ng