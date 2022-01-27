The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to reconcile the two different factions of the party in Kano state

The factions are being led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and a former governor of Kano state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau

A reconciliation committee established by the party would be led by Governor Mai Mala Buni and his colleague in Jigawa state, Mohammed Abubakar

Ahead of its national convention, the ruling All Progressives Congress party has inaugurated a reconciliatory team to settle the political difference in the Kano state chapter of the party.

Leadership reports that the team led by the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni would ensure reconciliation between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Governor Ganduje and Senator Shekarau, who was a former governor of Kano state have continued to fight over who leads the party in the state thereby leaving room for factions within the APC.

Governor Buni will lead the reconciliation team that would end the APC crisis in Kano state Photo: Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

Recently, Shekarau had accused the incumbent Kano state governor of highhandedness in steering the affairs of the APC in Kao state.

To ensure that the process is secured, the Jigawa state governor, Mohammed Abubakar would be working with Buni, the APC caretaker committee to seal the deal.

Expected judgement on Kano APC crisis

The Punch reports that this reconciliation process follows a judgement set to be delivered by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on the legality of an FCT High Court ruling that recognised Ahmadu Haruna Danzago’s executive as a duly elected state party executive.

Speaking on the reconciliation process, Governor Abubakar said that both factions of APC in Kano state have shown readiness to reconcile.

He said the committee would work together while expressing respect for one another and promising to carry out the activities of the party.

Source: Legit.ng