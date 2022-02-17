The APC faction loyal to Governor Ganduje has gained the upper hand as legal battle continues in the Kano state chapter of the ruling party

This as the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld all the three apeals filed by the faction on Thursday, February 17

The Ganduje-led faction had earlier lost the structure of the party following the judgement of the FCT high court

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reportedly set aside the judgment of an FCT High Court which validated the ward and local government congresses conducted by an APC faction led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau in Kano.

According to Daily Nigerian, the appellate court upheld all the three appeals filed by the faction of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

It's a win for Governor Ganduje as the appeal court set aside the judgment of an FCT High Court which validated the ward/LGA congresses conducted by Shekarau-led group. Photo credit: @GovUmarGanduje

Source: Twitter

The Court of Appeal held that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to try the case. It further explained that the case was not a pre-election matter but ruling party's internal matter.

How Ganduje's faction lost at FCT high court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the application by members of the APC in Kano loyal to Governor Ganduje to set aside the earlier verdict which upheld congresses of the party held by Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction was dismissed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Justice Hamza Muazu who presided over the case also declined jurisdiction on the application to stay execution of the judgment pending the determination of an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Before this, the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had declared that it did not send a parallel state congress committee to Kano state.

Yobe governor Buni moves to end rift between Ganduje, Shekarau ahead of party's convention

Ahead of its national convention, the ruling APC has inaugurated a reconciliatory team to settle the political difference in the Kano state chapter of the party.

The team led by the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni would ensure reconciliation between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Governor Ganduje and Senator Shekarau, who was a former governor of Kano state have continued to fight over who leads the party in the state thereby leaving room for factions within the APC.

Source: Legit.ng