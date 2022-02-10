APC Has Failed To Protect Plateau State, PDP Ready To Takeover – Wike

Earlier, Governor Nyesom Wike pleaded with PDP members to ignore their political aspirations ahead of the forthcoming general elections

The governor disclosed further that the unity of the party would determine to a large extent its victory in 2023 as the PDP is ready to take over Plateau state because APC has failed woefully

Wike made this assertion after meeting with key leaders of the party in Jos, Plateau state on Wednesday

Plateau state- Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration in Plateau state has failed to tackle the security crisis in the state and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to take over.

Wike made this statement on Wednesday, February 9, while responding to questions from newsmen within the premises of Plateau State High Court in Jos, where the fraud trial of former governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang, was heard.

He told journalists when the court session went on break that it is obvious that the APC and the Federal Government have failed to bring to an end the needless killings in Plateau and other parts of the country, Channels TV reports.

Wike after meeting with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Jos, Plateau state on Wednesday. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Wike said:

“Plateau State is ripe for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over because APC has performed woefully as far as Nigeria and this state is concerned. I stand to be challenged by anybody."

