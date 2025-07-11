A man reminded his daughter to get married after he saw her dancing at someone else's wedding

The lady shared a video of her dancing aggressively at a wedding, and her father saw it but didn't let it slide

According to the man, it was time for his daughter to also look for a man to marry her, not to continue attending other people's weddings

Reactions have trailed a message a man sent to his daughter concerning marriage.

The man saw a video of his daughter dancing at someone's wedding, and he decided to reply with a text message.

The man asked his daughter when she was getting married. Photo credit: TikTok/@its_phee.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady who shared her father's message on TikTok, she attended a wedding and recorded a video of her dance.

In her post, @its__phee said that when her father saw the video, he sent her a reminder, letting her know she is also supposed to get married.

The man reminded his daughter that he was getting old and needed to see his grandchildren.

He asked the lady about a certain man from Ghana, whom he said was interested in her.

The man said his daughter should also think of her own wedding day, not to concentrate on dancing at other people's weddings.

He wrote:

"Feja, your job is just attending other people's weddings. When is yours happening? You told me you have a Ghanaian boyfriend, so what did he say? I'm growing old and I need to see my grandchildren. And that outfit you wore, did the tailor steal the back material? Where's the rest of it? Take it back so he can finish the job properly!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her father's funny message

@SALIMA PURITY said:

"The very reason I blocked all my parents from viewing my statuses, they actually think I don't know how to post on statuses."

@pd said:

"Did the tailor steal the back of the dress take it back so that she can finish the job 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I'm dying."

@Ablema _hemia said:

"Woman please we’re growing old ok we’re waiting for your husband."

@DRAC said:

"Your father knows how to actually text. He wasn’t tempted to use the voice note option. Listen to him he knows his things."

@sarah Ibrahim said:

"Kindly retire from that job of attending people's weddings please."

@lynne_lyne said:

"I'm here and genuinely not interested in marriage coz I know i don't have the muscle to withstand the stress in that institution."

@Phoenix said:

"Our in-law when is our brother bringing you to Ghana?"

