A young boy, who attends The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM), popularly known as Lord's Chosen, has lamented the reduced attendance of adults in his local church.

During a service, the concerned lad made a video of his local church, showing the small turnout.

The young boy posted the video on TikTok via his handle @bobb0801. He noticed that the population of members in his local church were reducing.

Panning his camera around the church, he noted that there were more children than adults. He wrote:

"Our church members are reducing everyday (people are losing faith).

"You can see it's just children that full the church.

"Adults are not much like before."

Encouraging members of his local worship centre, the boy urged them to return, saying the church missed them.

He advised them to ignore those who say churches are fake, as not all are like that. He urged them to love God. He wrote:

"The church missed You watching! please return. don't listen to those that say churches are fake not all(so sad please love God)."

Founded by Pastor Lazarus Muoka on December 24, 2002, Lord's Chosen is a popular Pentecostal church in Nigeria, with branches across the country and abroad.

Lord's Chosen member's video elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

geeforlife said:

"Members or customers?"

Nikki Bella said:

"Where is this lord chosen located?"

Chinonso✅ said:

"I hope Africans realize the truth and locate their root."

Chriswhite said:

"Who still goes to Chosen?"

771957p said:

"The so-called pastors robbing the poor."

mussah_254 said:

"Don't give up, lean on the Lord Jesus Christ, though people may be few but rather worship with few than go in the wrong direction or lose faith in Him."

Bragado34 said:

"People are waking up those lies told by the church is no longer working."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Lord's Chosen member had blasted a man who laughed at her, insisting that their testimonies are not fake.

Lord's Chosen member shares observation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Lord's Chosen member who went early to church had cried out over what he observed inside the church. He made a video of what he saw.

The boy's emotional clip followed a visit to his church with his mother, where he felt disheartened by the poor attendance. After entering the church, he observed that nobody else had arrived for fellowship, and this broke his heart.

The young boy showed the empty church auditorium, with a caption that emphasised his disappointment. The clip gained attention on TikTok.

