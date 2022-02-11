Governor Zulum of Borno state has revealed what should be the priority of the APC stakeholders ahead of 2023

The Borno state governor said unity of the party is important, adding that APC stakeholders will work towards a consensus through which the party's presidential candidate will emerge

Zulum said this when a group canvassing for Yemi Osinbajo presidency paid him a courtesy visit in Maiduguri

Maiduguri, Borno state - Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state says stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are working towards a consensus that would present an acceptable and credible candidate in the party's forthcoming presidential primaries and other elections.

Daily Trust reported that the Borno state governor made the statement on Friday, February 11, when members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Maiduguri.

Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), pro-Osinbajo group, President Yemi, paid courtesy visit to Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri. Photo credit: The Governor of Borno State

Source: Facebook

He said:

“We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation and the task requires governors, party hierarchy and the President working together in concert.”

Zulum noted that Borno state will work with the party’s hierarchy, members of the National Assembly and leaders at ward and state levels to ensure the actualisation of decisions to be made by President Muhammadu Buhari who is the party’s de facto leader.

According to him, individual aspirations may have to be downplayed as everyone will have to concur with the decision of the leader of ruling party, President Buhari

APC’s unity more paramount

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, Governor Zulum said he told the members of the PCG, a pro-Osinbajo group, that Borno state is welcoming to supporters of all APC presidential aspirants, noting that the party is one family.

He said what should be most paramount to all stakeholders should be the unity of the party, noting that success can only be achieved through a united and stronger front.

The governor, therefore, urged all leaders to work for the unity of the party and the stability of the country.

Legit.ng gathers that the PCG's visit came weeks after a pro-Tinubu group held an event in Maiduguri which was attended by top government officials serving under the Zulum administration.

2023 presidency: Why Osinbajo should be considered - PCG

Meanwhile, in his remark, the chairman of the PCG, Dr Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi revealed why Professor Yemi Osinbajo should become Nigeria’s next president.

He said APC governors and other parties should facilitate a consensus towards making the VP the president because of his leadership qualities, good self-discipline, moral qualities and competency demonstrated during Buhari’s absence.

