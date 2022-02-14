An organisation on Monday, February 14, called for an investigation into the financial activities of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

The call by Patriotic Front of Nigeria (PFN) followed the clamour for support for Godwin Emefiele to run for the presidency in 2023 by another group

PFN said it is important for members of the National Assembly to investigate Emefiele in the interest of the public and Nigeria's economy

A civil society organisation has called on the National Assembly to launch an investigation into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) led by Godwin Emefiele.

The youth-based organisation, Patriotic Front of Nigeria (PFN), said an investigation should be launched on cases of alleged financial misappropriation against the CBN governor as a matter of urgent public importance.

In a statement released on Monday, February 14, the group alleged that many of the CBN intervention funds mapped out for COVID-19 relief and support were diverted.

Lawmakers of the National Assembly have been urged to launch an investigation on the activities of the apex bank and its leadership. Photo: Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Signed by its convener, Tope Badmus, the organisation in the statement also called for the resignation of the CBN governor over claims that he is consulting for Nigeria's presidency under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the group his appointment, was so as to protect the image, integrity and sanctity of the apex bank, which should be known for political neutrality and professionalism.

The group also said that plans by the CBN governor to plan to run for presidency with various groups drumming support for his presidential bid is unethical for someone holding such a position.

The statement said:

"In view of the foregoing and the worsening performance of the naira under his watch, PFN hereby calls on Mr Godwin Emefiele to toe the path of honour by immediately resigning as the Governor of CBN to pursue his political ambition.

"He cannot continue to imperil the economy with his politicization of an organization that is programmed to run on neutrality and professionalism."

The group urged members of the House of Representatives and the current Senate to investigate Emefiele's tenure as CBN governor.

It said:

"Also, we demand that the Senate and the House of Representatives investigate Mr Emefiele’s tenure as CBN governor to establish the extent to which the institution was converted into the finance department of his presidential campaign organization.

"The National Assembly must do the needful to succeed in this investigation."

The group added if nothing is done by the National Assembly, there would be more negative effects from the CBN governor’s political interest on the nation's economy.

PFN also said that things would get worse as Emefiele would more likely roll out unethical policies to curry favour from his associates.

2023: Tinubu's presidential bid threatened as moves to draft CBN governor thickens

There are growing call calls for the governor of the CBN to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

These calls are coming from a coalition of civil society organisations that believe Emefiele is the man to revamp Nigeria's economy.

The groups under the aegis of The Green Alliance (TGA) in a recent meeting noted that the CBN boss has a track record of excellence known to President Buhari.

Emefiele prays to return Nigeria's economy to where it was when he was still a boy

Meanwhile, Emefiele had indicated that when he leaves office, his top priority would be to see Nigeria's economy back to where it was when he was a teenager.

He expressed optimism Nigeria had the resources to succeed, and restore the country to its former glory.

Emefiele, who just celebrated his 60th birthday, also spoke about some of the CBN's attempts to ensure the country's return to its former grandeur.

Source: Legit.ng