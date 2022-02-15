Eze Madumere, a former deputy governor of Imo state has declared support for the purported presidential ambition of Chibuike Amaechi

Madumere who served as the deputy to former governor Rochas Okorocha said Amaechi is an Igbo man

The APC chieftain went on to say if Amaechi wins the APC presidential ticket, he will be regarded as a southeasterner

Owerri - A former deputy governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere, on Tuesday, February 15 described the minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, as an Igbo man.

Madumere went on to say, Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers state, is qualified to represent the southeast zone in the struggle for the actualization of the Nigeria presidency of Igbo extraction come 2023.

Madumere said Amaechi is an Igbo man and would be regarded as a southeaster if he contests the 2023 presidential polls. Photo credit: @PrinceMadumere

Source: Twitter

Vanguard newspaper reports that he disclosed this in Owerri while reacting to questions of whether Amaechi, should be seen as an Igbo man come 2023 elections.

According to Madumere, it would be wrong for the Igbo part of the Rivers to be denied of their rights adding that, the creation of state was only for administrative convenience.

His words:

“If at the end of the day, the party decides to produce presidential candidates of Igbo extraction, Amaechi race is Igbo. Igbo races should stop discriminating among themselves.

“I cannot believe that people are debating the minister of transport, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi’s tribe. He is an Igbo man period. Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the apex socio-cultural Igbo body has already done the needful. Amaechi is on the list of Igbo sons presented to the nation.

“Igbo is very large in population in Nigeria. We are found in Delta state, Benue, and south-south. Mind you the Amaechi you’re talking about is more of an Imo state person geographically. From Ngor-Okpala there, you walk into his community. We understand quite well why Rivers state was created.

“It is wrong people from Igbo parts of Rivers to deny their tribe. I say so because we are all aware of the politics that led to the creation of Rivers state. Denialism is something every Igbo man in any state at all should never fall to.”

2023: Northern group to draft Chibuike Amaechi into presidential race

Recall that some amalgamated groups in northern Nigeria have stated their resolve to draft Amaechi into the forthcoming 2023 presidential race.

The position of the group followed the outcome of its meeting held in Kaduna state on Tuesday, January 4.

According to them, Amaechi has been a loyal member of the ruling APC and should be rewarded with the presidential ticket by party members.

Arewa group describes Amaechi as the perfect successor for Buhari

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Youth for Good Governance has endorsed Amaechi as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor in 2023.

According to the group, Amaechi is the best man to sustain President Buhari's momentum of diversification and economic reform.

The northern youths threw their weight behind the former Rivers state governor at a press conference which was attended by Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Monday, January 31.

Source: Legit.ng