Ohanaeze Ndigbo has again reiterated for the emergence of a Nigerian president of southeast extraction

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural group on Monday, February 14, appealed to other regions to support the zone

The group’s President-General, Prof George Obiozor said they have been campaigning for their rights to leadership since 1960

Owerri, Imo - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an apex socio-cultural organisation has again, called for the emergence of a Nigerian president of southeast extraction in 2023.

The Punch reports that the president-general of the group, Prof. George Obiozor revealed that an Igbo president will unite the country and restore national hope.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged other zones of the country to support a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

The group on Monday, February 14, urged other zones of the country to support a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Obiozor speaking in Owerri, Imo state regarding the struggle to the actualization of Igbo presidency pleaded with other regions to set aside fears and prejudices against the zone to move Nigeria forward, Vanguard added.

According to him, wherever Nigeria picks its president from in 2023 will send a strong message to Ndigbo.

He explained that Igbo have been campaigning for their rights to leadership in Nigeria since 1960.

The president-general also said anyone that says Igbos have not campaigned enough about a southeast president is guilty of historical fallacy.

