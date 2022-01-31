A northern youth group has announced that former governor Rotimi Amaechi would be the best successor to President Muhammadu Buhari

The group said Amaechi fits all the leadership qualities needed for one to emerge as Nigerian president

According to the group, Amaechi has produced policies and projects that are in place with the capacity to advance them to the next logical phase which is the presidency

The Coalition of Northern Youth for Good Governance (CNYGG) has endorsed the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to succeed President Buhari's successor in 2023.

According to the group, Amaechi is the best man to sustain President Buhari's momentum of diversification and economic reform.

The northern youths threw their weight behind the former Rivers state governor at a press conference which was attended by Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Monday, January 31.

The northern youth group said Amaechi is a better successor for President Buhari Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

Although Amaechi is yet to formally declare his intention to contest for the country's most coveted position, the coalition said he is the most qualified among other eminent Nigerians.

In his address, the national coordinator, Bilal Dakiyak, said Amaechi ticks all the boxes required for a president.

Dakiyak noted that at 56, Ameachi can not be considered as too old or too young and does not have the burden of old age-related health challenges associated with some aspirants.

He added that Amaechi is experienced having served as a state parliament member, governor and currently in the Federal Executive Council as a minister.

The youths said Amaechi is conversant with what the country needs and as an appointee of President Buhari.

He is also said to be in tune with the vision of the incumbent and would therefore be effective in continuing with all the laudable policies and projects that are in place with the capacity to advance them to the next logical phase.

The group further said that Amaechi has the national spread and boosts impressive achievements as transport minister.

While calling on Amaechi to join the contest for the APC presidential race, the group urged the ruling party to narrow its search to the former Rivers state governor.

Dakiyak said:

"We will not end this briefing without touching on the feat that Mr Amaechi has achieved with his laudable reforms and performance in the transport sector.

"If as a Minister he was able to translate President Buhari’s agenda to reality on the scale which he did one can only wonder the extent to which he will perform when given the opportunity to pilot the affairs of Nigeria."

"He must ignore the antics of detractors that have been discouraging him from taking on this task."

Julius Bio, Raila Odinga, Rotimi Amaechi, others nominated as African champions of blue economy

Amaechi has been nominated among the continental giants as one of the champions of Blue Economy in Africa.

The Nigerian minister of transportation is generally regarded as one of the shining stars of the Buhari administration.

Amaechi, 56, a former governor of oil-rich Rivers state, is also heavily tipped as one of the likely successors of President Buhari.

2023: Northern group to draft Rotimi Amaechi into presidential race

Recall that some amalgamated groups in northern Nigeria have stated their resolve to draft Amaechi into the forthcoming 2023 presidential race.

The position of the group followed the outcome of its meeting held in Kaduna state on Tuesday, January 4.

According to them, Amaechi has been a loyal member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and should be rewarded with the presidential ticket by party members.

Source: Legit.ng