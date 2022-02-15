A tweet by Reno Omokri concerning VP Osinbajo and Asiwaju Tinubu irked APC members on Twitter

The supporters of the duo accused Omokri of fanning the embers of discard between the two presidential aspirants

The APC members descended on the Twitter handle of Omokri accusing him of being a fake news peddler

Twitter - Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Twitter on Monday, February 14, berated former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri over his comments concerning Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and a former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Although rivals in the presidential race, Tinubu and Osinbajo have maintained the mutual respect that exists between them. Photo credit: Osinbajo Support Group

Source: Facebook

Omokri who served as a special assistant on new media to former President Goodluck Jonathan had suggested that the recent trending video of Tinubu where his clothes were wet was the handiwork of Osinbajo's supporters.

Osinbajo and Tinubu's supporters, descended on the Twitter page of Omokri, berating him for his comments.

APC member, Gloria Adagbon was the first to fire the first salvo. Tweeting with her handle @gloria_adagbon, she wrote:

“Liar, pants on fire! When people see Reno, they see a leopard that can never change its spots. It is ludicrous to say VP’s campaigners are responsible for any leak. Cast ur mind during ur hate campaign against President Muhammdu Buhari, did you not simply cook up ur own info? You’re at it again.”

Theresa Tekenah wrote:

“This lie doesn't sell anymore. These guys have proven that there is no rift between them.”

Uche Obinna wrote:

“Just another foolish news from 419 Reno.”

Temmy Olumide wrote:

“Thank God no one believes this ranter these days. It's a case of the fun of watching insanity on display in the market square: no one desires the mad man as a child.”

Dauda Ibrahim Sule wrote:

“The misunderstanding you are creating will only get your followers confused. As PDP you should focus on how your party will come to an agreement to support a candidate. VP campaigners will not go that low to that level because 90% of them are educated.”

Dunni Adeniyi wrote:

“Finding a way to sow discord between Tinubu and Osinbajo again? Just so you know, it’s a failed mission on arrival.”

Friday Omoh wrote:

“We appreciate Reno for trying to repair the batard image of the PDP. However, 2023 is not about any political party, it's about credibility. It's about someone we can trust the national treasury with.”

Source: Legit.ng