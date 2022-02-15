Reactions have continued to trail the much talked about the national convention of the All Progressives Congress

The recent is the division amongst key stakeholders of the party which comprises of state governors working for their personal interest ahead of the convention

Ahead of the forthcoming Saturday, 26 February convention, the leadership of the party has not begun the sales of forms, leaving aspirants in deep thoughts as their fate is left hanging

It's barely two weeks to the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party is yet to begin sale of forms to aspirants for offices in its National Working Committee.

The Punch reports that the nomination forms for the offices of the NWC have yet to be printed.

According to the newspaper, the contract for printing the nomination forms was yet to be awarded.

The National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Dr John Akpanudoedehe, announced the date earlier. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, some of the aspirants who arrived at the Buhari House headquarters of the APC to obtain the nomination forms on Monday, February 14, were advised to return on another date.

Legit.ng gathered that aspirants from various parts of the country were seen lamenting the unavailability of nomination forms.

According to Vanguard, some influential stakeholders of the party were still working to arrive at a consensus option which they call a unity list.

