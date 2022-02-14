Zamfara lawmaker has decided to make public his pain over what he termed as a threat to his life for refusing to join the ruling APC

Salihu Zurmi, disclosed that he has been receiving serious attacks from various angles but the recent ones are heightened for failure to support the impeachment of Mattawale's deputy

Meanwhile, Eighteen out of the 22 members of the Zamfara Assembly have voted in support of the motion seeking to impeach the deputy governor of the state, Mahdi Aliyu

A lawmaker representing Zurmi East Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Salihu Zurmi, raises alarm over persistent attacks, intimidation as well as a threat to his life because he refused to defect to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zurmi, who is the only state lawmaker that refused to follow Governor Bello Mattawale to the APC, said he has been receiving threats to his life from different angles, The Punch reports.

He revealed further that the problem became much when he refused to support the impeachment of the state deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

The lawmaker disclosed that his life is under threat for refusing to join hands in the impeachment process of Matawale's deputy. Photo credit: Mahdi Aliyu

Source: Facebook

Zurmi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“They have been harassing and intimidating me because I refused to support the impeachment of the Deputy Governor.

“They have been trying to silence me that the impeachment process started.

“That is why I decided to leave the state and come to Abuja because I know that the worse could happen if I remain in Zamfara.”

Matawalle hails Umahi for joining APC, attacks Southsouth governors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that another possible defection is looming as Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamafara, commended Umahi over his defection to the APC.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Zailani Bappa, on Friday, November 27, Matawale hailed the Ebonyi governor's defection, saying there is “bad blood in the present Peoples Democratic Party.”

Matawalle, while commending Umahi for "taking a bold decision", also said he has been having "a very bad experience of recent from some of my PDP Governor colleagues."

My People are not happy with you, Ortom tells Atiku

In another development, Governor Ortom has revealed to Abubakar why the residents of Benue state are not happy with him.

According to Ortom, Atiku was not available when they needed his assistance at the time they were under attack by Fulani Herdsmen.

The influential PDP chieftain hinted further that his people would extend their full support to a leader that stands behind them in turbulent times.

Source: Legit.ng