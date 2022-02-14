The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the party would continue to rule Nigeria and Lagos state

This boast was made by the president of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan over the past weekend

Lawan also called on all Nigerians to support the APC in their endeavour to bring stability and development to Nigeria

The president of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will continue to rule Nigeria and Lagos state.

Making his boast at the fifth edition of the empowerment programme of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Lagos west, the Senate president said it is important for Nigerians to continue to trust the affairs of the nation in the hands of the party.

Lawan who also described Lagos as a home for the ruling APC, said by the grace of God, the party will never cease to rule in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Ahmad Lawan has boasted that APC will continue to rule Lagos and Nigeria Photo: Ahmad Lawan

Source: Facebook

Vanguard reports that Lawan urged Nigerians to continue supporting leaders of the party in the endeavour to rule the state and Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said

“All that we need to do is to continue what we are doing now. Support our leaders. Tolerate us. Unite ourselves and of course, remain focused.

“PDP may tell you something funny about the administration of APC at the national level but PDP ruled Nigeria for 16 years and all that they did was to leave or bequeath so many challenges to us in 2015."

APC is equal to the task of dealing with Nigeria's challenges

The Punch reports that the Senate President while noting that the ruling APC is capable of addressing all the challenges facing Lagos state and the country said the party would turn around Nigeria for the better.

Lawan said:

“When someone tells you that the APC administration only takes loans or borrow money, PDP had 16 years of so many resources and they did very little infrastructure in the country if any.

"The money disappeared and our options are limited."

He also said that the APC is one party Nigerians should be able to trust without fear of the party's leadership failing in its duties.

Lawan said:

“What you witness in Lagos is to tell you one of the best the APC can do and we have many APC states that are working so hard to develop those states.

“I want to assure Nigerians that APC as a political party is the one that you can trust because, for us, the citizens of this country are the most essential elements and people that we must always focus on.”

APC forum to Buhari: Anoint credible chairmanship aspirant from north-central

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to anoint a credible chairmanship aspirant ahead of the APC national convention.

The demand was made by a group within the ruling party known as the Concerned APC Members Forum.

According to the group, unless the president quickly intervene, the party might be thrown into a deeper crisis after the national convention.

PDP accuses APC of shielding party leaders involved in the importation of toxic fuel

APC had been accused of protecting some of its leaders who allegedly imported adulterated fuel into Nigeria.

The allegation was levelled against the ruling party by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, February 10.

PDP has also urged Nigerians who are key stakeholders in the industry including civil society organisations to prevail on the federal government to allow an independent investigation into the incident.

Source: Legit.ng